BYU announces video, audio upgrades to LaVell Edwards Stadium

PROVO, UT – SEPTEMBER 21: General view as fans fill LaVell Edwards Stadium before the start of a game between the BYU Cougars and the Utah Utes September 21, 2013 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

PROVO (ABC4) – BYU football fans should expect to see and hear home games at LaVell Edwards Stadium in a new way, starting with the 2021 season.

In a social video captioned “NU LOOK. NU SOUND,” BYU athletics director Tom Holmoe announced that the stadium would boast new video and ribbon boards as a newly enhanced sound system.

The upgrades were made possible by funding from Nu Skin, a multilevel marketing company that sells personal care products and whose headquarters are in Provo. Nu Skin has been a longtime sponsor of BYU athletics.

“Together, we have established a great atmosphere at LaVell Edwards Stadium,” Holmoe said in the video. “These upgrades will greatly enhance the game day experience. Thank you, Nu Skin, for making this possible.”

The new audio and video set up will include two news video boards on both sides of the stadium, with the south board measuring 48 by 131 feet and the north one standing at 36 by 72 feet. These will replace the current video boards, which are both measuring 34 by 50 feet. LED ribbon boards that are twice as large as the current ones will complement the look.

The audio experience will be significantly upgraded as well.

Holmoe’s announcement marked the third video board-related upgrade at LaVell Edwards Stadium since 2008. The most recent video board upgrade took place before the 2012 season.

BYU’s 2021 season will kick off on Sept. 4 on the road against Arizona. Fans will get their first look at the new video boards on Sept. 11 when the Cougars host in-state rival Utah.

Last season, BYU finished a memorable season with an 11-1 record and a victory over UCF in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Cougars were undefeated in seven games at home in 2020.