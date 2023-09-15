PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – BYU fans are celebrating their inaugural season with the PAC 12 and coming out in droves for tailgate parties before games. For the second year, local alumni chapters will be hosting service projects during pregame tailgates at away games.

The “Cougs Care” service projects were a huge success last year as fans donated books for schoolchildren in Lynchburg, Virginia, and socks for people in need in New Mexico. This year the alumni associations will continue to work with local non-profits in each away game city.

“BYU alumni are focused on connecting for good no matter where we are,” said Michael Johanson, Alumni Association executive director. “Cougs Care projects allow our alumni, fans, and friends to come together to support the team on the road and make a positive and lasting impact in local communities. We hope everyone attending a road game this fall – and even those who aren’t going to the game – can join us in giving and spreading a spirit of service.”

This year projects are aimed at helping refugee groups, expanding literacy efforts, providing food, collecting bedding, and collecting Christmas toys.

The first “Cougs Cares” pregame tailgate project is this weekend in Arkansas before the Cougars face off against the Razorbacks. Fans are encouraged to bring canned goods or other non-perishable items as part of a food drive to benefit the St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Donations will also be accepted at the tailgate. The tailgate is from 3 – 5 p.m. at Wilson Park in Fayetteville.

For a list of projects and updates visit BYU alumni webpage.