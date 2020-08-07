Big Sky Conference will reportedly postpone fall football season

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – It looks like there will be no football at Weber State or Southern Utah this fall. But there are plans for football next spring.

According to multiple reports, the Big Sky Conference will make an official announcement on Friday that it will be postponing the football season to the spring of 2021 due to fears over the coronavirus pandemic.

If that happens, this would likely result in the cancellation of the 2020 FCS playoffs.

With the addition of the Pioneer League on Friday, seven other FCS football conferences have already canceled their fall seasons. The Big Sky Conference is considered to be the top league in the FCS.

Without the 13 teams from the Big Sky and nine from the Pioneer League, FCS would no longer have the number of participating teams necessary to conduct a championship event. On Wednesday, the NCAA announced “if 50% or more of eligible teams in a particular sport in a division cancel their fall season, there will be no fall NCAA championship in that sport in that division.”

Weber State finished 11-4 last season, winning its third straight conference title, and was picked to win the Big Sky Conference in 2020.

Southern Utah finished the 2019 season with a record of 3-9.

The NCAA announced Wednesday championships would be canceled for both Division II and III sports in the fall.

The Mountain West Conference decided to play a 10-game season, with eight conference games. The Pac-12 Conference will play a 10-game conference-only season beginning September 26th.