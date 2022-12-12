SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Another first team All-Pac-12 performer has declared for the NFL Draft.

Defensive back Clark Phillips III announced on social media that he is declaring for the NFL Draft in April, and will not play in the Rose Bowl on January 2nd in Pasadena.

Phillips still had two years of eligibility remaining.

“After much prayer and discussion with my family, I am announcing that I am declaring for the NFL draft and pursuing my lifelong dream,” Phillips wrote. “I hope and pray that all of you will support me in my endeavors going forward and I look forward to returning to campus, time and time, again to support and uplift the next generation of great Utes.”

Phillips announcement comes one day after tight end Dalton Kincaid announced he will rehab an injury and not play in the Rose Bowl as well.

This past season, Phillips intercepted six passes with two interception returns for touchdowns against Oregon State and UCLA.

Phillips III clinched consensus All-America status when the Associated Press named him a first-team All-American.

In his three seasons at Utah, Phillips lived up to the hype coming out of high school, intercepting 9 passes with four pick-6’s, tying a school record, and earning first team All-Pac-12 honors twice.

Phillips ranks fourth in Utah history with 232 career interception return yards.

He started all 31 games he played in since coming to Utah as a freshman.

“From my first visit to I want to thank every person here at the U for these incredible memories and years,” Phillips wrote. “I want to thank my family for their love, guidance and support. There has never been a moment when I did not feel like the University of Utah has been my home.”