PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Tyler Allgeier just had the greatest season by a running back in BYU history. In 2021, Allgeier rushed for a school-record 1,606 yards to go along with 23 touchdowns. He will be tough to replace.

But Cal transfer Christopher Brooks may be the guy.

After rushing for over 2,000 yards in four years at Cal, Brooks wanted a change for his final season of college football, and he was sold on BYU’s family atmosphere.

“There’s a great philosophy here,” Brooks said. “It’s a great fit. Provo is amazing, Kalani is amazing, and the people. It’s just a great program. They love and learn. That’s what their philosophy is all about, and that’s really all I needed.”

Brooks is built more like a linebacker than a running back. He’s 6-1, 235 pounds, and all muscle. He has been impressive at BYU spring practice so far.

“[Brooks] looked really, really good,” head coach Kalani Sitake said.

BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua saw Brooks’ power and speed first hand when he played at Washington two years ago.

“I played against him at U-W when I was a freshman and he destroyed us,” Nacua said with a laugh. “So I know that he’s an actual human tank. I’m glad I don’t play defense so that guy doesn’t have to run into me.”

Brooks and Lopini Katoa should form a potent 1-2 punch at running back for the Cougars this coming season, although Brooks is ready to handle 25-30 carries if needed.

“I think that every running back in the nation should have that mentality to be the bell-cow, Brooks said. “That’s what you’ve got to have when you’re practicing everyday.”

Before the 2021 season, Chris changed his name from Brown to Brooks to honor his mother, who raised him by herself in California. When he was Chris Brown in 2018, he was part of the Cal team that beat BYU in Provo. What does he remember about that game?

“I just remember winning,” he said. “I remember winning.”

Now Brooks is a BYU Cougar, and his new teammates have him adjust to life in Provo.

“They have,” he said. “They’ve helped be adapt really well to life here. That’s one of the things they did when I first got here. They made me feel comfortable, and they made it seem just like a new home for me.”