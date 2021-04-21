Chris Wilcox could make a speedy entrance into the NFL

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – There hasn’t been a BYU defensive back taken in the NFL Draft since Derwin Gray back in 1993. Chris Wilcox could be the next.

“My name really doesn’t come up a lot,” Wilcox said. “I feel like I’m an underrated corner in this draft. I just want to make my name known.”

Wilcox did make his name known by running a 4.31 second 40-yard dash at BYU’s Pro Day last month. That is one of the fastest times of any player in this year’s draft.

“I think the fastest I had hit in training was 4.40,” Wilcox said. “I knew that when I saw all the coaches in front of me, adrenaline was going to be pumping, and that was the goal for sure.”

Wilcox missed all but one game of the 2019 season with a lower leg fracture. But last season, Wilcox was a shut down corner, as quarterbacks rarely threw his way. Although he didn’t have an interception in his four years at BYU, Wilcox is a physical tackler that plays the run really well.

“I just wanted to show everybody, when you look up my name it’s always injuries, and I just wanted to show them I feel really good,” Wilcox said. “I want to bring that dog mentality to any team. I just want them to know that if they were to toss or run to my side, I’m going to shut it down. I’m going to shed blocks and do whatever I have to do against the biggest receivers. Whatever I have to do to make the play. Of course, I’ll play any special teams or whatever it is. Whatever they need me to play, I’ll do whatever.”

Wilcox had 87 tackles in his BYU career with four passes defended.

