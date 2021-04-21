Chipotle menu item named after former BYU quarterback, draft prospect

BYU quarterback Zach Wilson (1) reacts after their win against North Alabama in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Jeff Swinger, Pool)

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – One of the top NFL draft picks this year, BYU’s own Zach Wilson, is teaming up with Chipotle to launch a new menu item.

Chipotle is partnering with the former BYU quarterback and two others – Trey Lance from North Dakota State and Justin Fields of Ohio State – to launch new menu items based on their go-to orders.

A portion of the sales for each bowl will support local youth sports.

The limited-time Zach Wilson Bowl has white rice, black beans, chicken, tomatillo green-chili salsa, and guacamole. You can order the bowl through April 29 on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com.

For every Zach Wilson bowl sold, Chipotle says it will donate $1 to a youth sports organization based in the city he gets drafted to, totaling up to $5,000.

Below are photos of the menu items.

