Chipotle menu item named after former BYU quarterback, draft prospect

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – One of the top NFL draft picks this year, BYU’s own Zach Wilson, is teaming up with Chipotle to launch a new menu item.
Chipotle is partnering with the former BYU quarterback and two others – Trey Lance from North Dakota State and Justin Fields of Ohio State – to launch new menu items based on their go-to orders.
A portion of the sales for each bowl will support local youth sports.
The limited-time Zach Wilson Bowl has white rice, black beans, chicken, tomatillo green-chili salsa, and guacamole. You can order the bowl through April 29 on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com.
For every Zach Wilson bowl sold, Chipotle says it will donate $1 to a youth sports organization based in the city he gets drafted to, totaling up to $5,000.
Below are photos of the menu items.