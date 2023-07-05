HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The highest priced international transfer in Real Salt Lake is set to make his debut Saturday night.

RSL paid a record $6 million for forward Chicho Arango, who has been training with the team for about a month now, and he feels this is a great fit for him.

“The truth is my teammates from the very beginning from my first day have been very welcoming,” Arango said through an interpreter. “They made me feel like I have been here for a very long time. I’ve gotten to know them very well, and I’m excited to see what I can give to the team.”

Arango is getting familiar with the RSL fan base, having been introduced at a previous home game, and can’t wait to play for them.

“I’m very excited,” Arango said. “The truth is that from the very first game which I attended, they received me very well. It was beautiful energy from the fan base, and I hope to give back what they deserve.”

Arango was playing the last six months with Pachuca of Liga MX this past season, but he is very familiar with Major League Soccer. In 2021 and 2022, Arango scored 30 goals and handed out seven assists in 51 games for LAFC. He also helped them win the MLS Cup last season.

So RSL fans could see an immediate impact made by Arango.

“I think they should expect good things,” said RSL defender Justen Glad. “Obviously he’s a proven goal scorer everywhere he has been, so hopefully they can expect some goals from him.”

“Talented players are talented for a reason,” said RSL head coach Pablo Mastroeni. “It’s more innate, and their ability to find space, feel space, he’s a natural footballer. I think since his arrival to the group, the group has gained confidence knowing that there is such a quality player on the front line.”

Normally, a player of Arango’s status create a problem in the locker room, but that is not the case with this superstar joining an already thriving RSL team.

“He’s a selfless player as well,” said Mastroeni. “He takes his chances that he should take, and he combines with his teammates when it’s there. That selflessness is huge.”

“The good thing is I don’t think he cares whether he scoring or assisting, as long as he’s helping the team win,” added Glad. “That is massive for the locker room.”

One month into life in Utah, Arango and his family couldn’t be happier.

“It’s been very good,” Arango said. “My family is actually very happy, my wife and kids are very comfortable. The people have really taken care of us, so we’re very thankful to the RSL staff that has helped us along the way.”

Arango and RSL will host Orlando City Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. at America First Field.