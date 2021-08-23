Charlie Brewer named Utes starting quarterback

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The quarterback battle at the University of Utah has apparently come to an end, and Baylor transfer Charlie Brewer has been named the starter.

Multiple reports surfaced this morning, first reported by the Salt Lake Tribune and 247Sports.com. ABC4 Sports has since confirmed the reports.

Brewer beat out sophomore Cam Rising, who went into the 2020 season as the starter before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in the first game against USC.

Rising had shoulder surgery, and was fully recovered for training camp. But he will go into the season as the backup.

Brewer and Rising had a fierce battle throughout training camp. Head coach Kyle Whittingham described it as very close.

“They’ve made it tough the entire time,” Whittingham said after the scrimmage. “Like I’ve said, it’s going to be a close call, but we feel like we’ve got enough body of work now to make the call. They’re both really good players, I can tell you that. We’ve got a good situation in that regard. We’re picking from two guys who are both very high-quality quarterbacks.”

Whittingham will address the media after this afternoon’s practice.

In four seasons at Baylor, Brewer threw for 9,700 yards and 65 touchdowns in 44 games with the Bears. Brewer ranks in the top-five at Baylor in career completions (No. 1, 828), completion percentage (No. 2, .635), passing yards (No. 2, 9,700), touchdown passes (No. 2, 65) and passing efficiency (No. 5, 138.1).

In 2019, Brewer led Baylor to the Big 12 Championship Game, and played in the Sugar Bowl.

After transferring to Utah in the spring, Brewer took to Andy Ludwig’s offense quickly, capped by a 15-for-15 performance in the Spring Game.

This year, Brewer was named to several preseason watch lists, including the Maxwell Award and the Davey O’Brien Award.

Rising originally committed to Texas before transferring to Utah in the middle of the 2019 season.

The Utes kick off the season September 2nd at home against Weber State.