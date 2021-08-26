Charlie Brewer listed as starting quarterback on Utes official depth chart

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Now, it’s official. Charlie Brewer will be the Utes starting quarterback going into Utah’s season-opener against Weber State on September 2nd.

Kyle Whittingham released his first official depth chart of the season, and Brewer is listed as the starter with Cam Rising as the backup.

Here is Utah's first official depth chart going into the season opener against Weber State one week from today. pic.twitter.com/GqT7tMCiex — Dana Greene (@dana_greene) August 26, 2021

Brewer, a transfer from Baylor, threw for 9,700 yards and 65 touchdowns in 44 games with the Bears. Brewer ranks in the top-five at Baylor in career completions (No. 1, 828), completion percentage (No. 2, .635), passing yards (No. 2, 9,700), touchdown passes (No. 2, 65) and passing efficiency (No. 5, 138.1).

In 2019, Brewer led Baylor to the Big 12 Championship Game, and played in the Sugar Bowl.

Brewer was named to several preseason watch lists, including the Maxwell Award and the Davey O’Brien Award.

Rising won the starting job last year, but suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in the first game of the season against USC.

At running back, Whittingham lists four players as the starters, meaning Micah Bernard, Chris Curry, TJ Pledger and Tavion Thomas should all see time in the backfield.

The starting wide receivers are Britain Covey, Solomon Enis and Theo Howard. The offensive line is made up of Nick Ford, Braeden Daniels, Bam Oleseni, Simi Moala and Sataoa Laumea. Brant Kuithe and Cole Fotheringham are both listed as starting tight ends.

On defense, Mika Tafua, Viane Moala, Hauati Pututau and Van Fillinger make up the defensive line. Devin Lloyd, Hayden Furey and Nephi Sewell are the linebackers, while Clark Phillips III, JaTravis Broughton, Malone Mataele, Vonte Davis and Brandon McKinney make up the secondary.