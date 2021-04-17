Charlie Brewer impresses in Red-White Spring Game

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4 Sports) – The University of Utah had fans at Rice Eccles Stadium for the first time since November 30th, 2019. They allowed in 6,500 fans for the spring game.

Baylor transfer Charlie Brewer did not disappoint those in attendance. He completed all 15 of his passes in the first half. Finishing his day throwing for 151 yards and two touchdowns.

“He’s a quick decision, maker he’s accurate, he gets the ball out of his hand quickly, does a good job protecting the football,” said head coach Kyle Whittingham. “What you saw today is what we’ve been seeing all spring long and it’s going to be a great battle between him and Cam come fall camp. “

“I think it was fun for us to get out there,” said Brewer. “Especially as an offensive unit, it was an exclamation point to the spring.”

Brewer put on a show on a drive in the second quarter. First, he found Devaughn Vale on the sideline for a 40 yard gain. Then later on in the drive he connected with Vale again, this time from five-yards out to cap off a 75-yard touchdown drive.

The Red team defeated the Black team 21-0, with the last score of the game coming late in the fourth quarter.

Utah will begin their season on September 2nd, as they take on Weber State at home at Rice Eccles Stadium.