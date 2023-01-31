PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – When Super Bowl LVII rolls around on February 12th, former BYU tight end and current BYU associate athletic director Chad Lewis will have split allegiances.

Lewis played nine seasons with the Eagles, and was a part of the Philadelphia team that made it to Super Bowl XXXIX, a 24-21 loss to New England.

However, Lewis’ son-in-law is former BYU tight end Matt Bushman, who is on the practice squad of the Kansas City Chiefs.

“OK, you can see what I’m dealing with right behind me, right there,” Lewis said. “See that? Boom. Of course I want Matt and my daughter Emily to win a Super Bowl and get a ring and get that Super Bowl bonus. And of course I want my Eagles to win, so I have family on both sides of this issue.”

Bushman is on the Chiefs practice squad, and has yet to play in a game this season, but he could be activated if there’s an injury.

“I’m not praying for any of his teammates to get injured, but if it so happens that he plays in the game, I’ll be cheering my head off for him,” Lewis said. “I love him.”

Lewis played for the Eagles under Andy Reid, who is now the head coach of the Chiefs and will be gunning for his second Super Bowl title. Lewis believes Reid is the best coach in the NFL.

“He’s got it, and he’s very humble with it,” said Lewis, who had 229 career catches in the NFL for 2,361 yards and 23 touchdowns. “He doesn’t act like he’s anyone that he’s not. He never acts like he’s bigger than he is. He’s going to be a first-ballot Hall of Fame coach. He’s so much like LaVell, in so many ways. Plus, he’s just Andy. He’s hilarious, he’s tough, he’s got the whole package.”

Reid coached Lewis and the Eagles to the Super Bowl back in 2005, but Lewis missed the game after suffering an injury in the NFC title game.

“With 3 minutes to go in the NFC Championship, I caught a touchdown, and tore my Lisfranc (midfoot bone),” Lewis said. “Boom! No Super Bowl!”

Lewis called a time out because he couldn’t line up for the extra point, and Andy Reid was furious.

“He’s looking at me like, why did you call a time out on an extra point for?” Lewis remembered. “And I hobbled to the sideline and I’m like ‘Andy, I just broke my foot.’ There’s three minutes left, we’re going to the Super Bowl. He’s like ‘What?’ And I’m like yeah, I felt a pop, and he’s like, Dangit!”

Lewis will be attending the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, and says he will be rooting for both teams.

“I have people that I love on both sides, so it’s win-win,” Lewis said. “But it’s bittersweet at the same time.”