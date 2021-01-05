DALLAS, Texas (ABC4) – A viewing and celebration of life have been scheduled for standout University of Utah running back Ty Jordan, who died of an accidental gunshot wound to the abdomen on Christmas Day.

Late Christmas night, police in Denton, Texas, say they responded to a report of a gunshot victim, later identified as 19-year-old Jordan, accidentally shot himself in the hip, according to the preliminary investigation.

Officers began administering first aid, but Jordan, who grew up in the Dallas area, later died at a Dallas-area hospital. According to Denton Police, the gun was accidentally discharged.

While the medical examiner’s office has determined the cause of Jordan’s death, there is no word yet on the manner of his death.

According to the Golden Gate Funeral Home, a viewing for Jordan will take place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5 at their Dallas funeral home.

A celebration of life will be held at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, starting at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

Golden Gate Funeral Home has a tribute wall as well as an option to plant a tree in Jordan’s honor or share flowers with his family.

Many in the football community have paid tribute to and mourned the death of Jordan.

Last week, the University of Utah’s field and grounds crew painted a heart with a 22 – Jordan’s jersey number – on the grass in front of the football team’s facility. Fans and friends began a memorial for Jordan right outside of the facility after learning of his death.

Thank you to our amazing field and grounds crew for painting this 22 on the grass in front of our facility. The love everyone has shown during this time has certainly been felt. #LLTJ pic.twitter.com/iLI4xftUWe — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) December 30, 2020

Jordan was recently named the 2020 Pac-12 Offensive Freshman Player of the Year. He had a breakout freshman season, rushing for 597 yards, 6 touchdowns was named 2020 Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year and earned All-Pac-12 second-team honors. Jordan is the first Utah player to earn conference Freshman of the Year honors in 20 years.

BYU Football, usually a rival, gifted Utah Football with a number of items to honor Jordan’s life, seen below.

Thank you to the @BYUfootball program for these items that honor the life of Ty Jordan. We will treasure them. pic.twitter.com/DhJQxr4wKi — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) December 30, 2020

Numerous other universities extended their thoughts and prayers.

No other details are yet available regarding Jordan’s death.