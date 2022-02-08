Casey Dawson hits Olympic ice after round-the-world dash, lost luggage drama

Casey Dawson competes in the men’s speedskating 1,500-meter race at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

BEIJING (AP) — Speedskater Casey Dawson completed an around-the-world dash to the Beijing Olympics to get to the starting line in time for the 1,500 meters.

He’d been delayed for days in the United States after testing positive for COVID-19.

He finally tested negative and began a journey of more than 20 hours that ended with him competing on borrowed skates after his luggage got lost.

He finished 28th out of 29 skaters in the 1,500.

Dawson missed the 5,000 because he was still stuck in the U.S. He’ll have a shot at a medal when the U.S. skates in the team pursuit.