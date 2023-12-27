SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – After six seasons with Real Salt Lake, captain Damir Kreilach is moving on.

An RSL mainstay since his 2018 arrival from German side Union Berlin, the Croatian midfielder scored 47 goals and 24 assists in 151 regular season games over the past six seasons. His contract option was declined at the end of the 2023 campaign.

“Unfortunately we are faced with saying a very difficult goodbye to Damir Kreilach, a beloved figure in our club’s history who provided nearly unparalleled impact, leadership and service to Real Salt Lake,” sporting director Kurt Schmid said in a club-provided statement via email. “It’s impossible to put into words what Damir has meant to our club during the last six years.

“Damir is the consummate professional, a true gentleman and an unequivocal leader who holds himself and his teammates to the highest of standards.”

Kreilach had a career year in 2021, posting 16g/9a and earning an MLS All-Star selection while forming a fearsome attacking partnership with current Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Albert Rusnák.

He was named club captain the following year, but a back injury kept him sidelined through most of that season and limited his impact to 4g/1a over 27 games (15 starts) in 2023 – his last with Real Salt Lake.

“After so much thinking, it was the most difficult decision I’ve ever made. A heart breaking choice to say goodbye to an amazing club, a wonderful team and a great fan base,” Kreilach said in a letter to RSL nation on the club’s official website. “Sometimes there are moments when it is too difficult for you to express your feelings how you want to and write this letter. After six incredible years I‘m leaving RSL where I had an amazing time and got to experience so many unforgettable moments and emotions.”

Kreilach’s full statement read:

I didn‘t know where to start …After so much thinking, it was the most difficult decision I’ve ever made. A heart breaking choice to say goodbye to an amazing club, a wonderful team and a great fan base.Sometimes there are moments when it is too difficult for you to express your feelings how you want to and write this letter.After 6 incredible years I‘m leaving RSL where I had an amazing time and got to experience so many unforgettable moments and emotions.First of all, I want to say thank you to everyone who shared their experience with me and helped me become a better human and better player!!To all staff and all club employees, thanks to everyone who made me feel so loved & appreciated.More than anything, I would like to thank all my teammates, those who left but shared a dressing room with me and those who still belong to this club, thank you all for the time we spent together, hugs to all and love.And, of course, a big thank you to all the fans with whom I have always felt a special love, bond and closeness to, both on and off the field.In our 6 years, we shared joy, happiness and pleasure with all of you.I came to help the club achieve its goals and objectives, grow as a soccer player & improve as a person. With your help, encouragement and support, we have achieved everything we were hoping for.My family and I will be eternally grateful for the welcome and love we received from this club, the fans and the state of Utah.Thank you a thousand times.Even though our paths diverge, I will always be a member of the RSL family.All the best in the future, wishing nothing but success to my RSL next season and beyond.Now a new challenge awaits me.However, I will always worry and support this club. You will forever remain in my heart.

With Love,

DK8