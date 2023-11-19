SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Cam Rising is running it back for one more year.

The Utah quarterback, who has missed the entire season recovering from knee surgery, announced on social media that he will return to the Utes for the 2024 season.

Rising simply posted, “one more year.”

One more year pic.twitter.com/LnFU1t5JCd — Cameron Rising (@crising7) November 19, 2023

The 2022 All-Pac-12 First Team quarterback suffered a severe injury in the Rose Bowl against Penn State in January, tearing multiple ligaments. There was speculation that Rising would be able to return at some point this season, but he was ruled out on October 21st, along with tight end Brant Kuithe.

It is unclear if Kuithe, an All-American tight end, will return as well.

In two seasons as the Utes starter in 2021 and 2022, Rising led Utah to back-to-back Pac-12 Championships. He threw for 5,527 yards and 46 touchdowns over those two years, to go along with 964 rushing yards and 12 more touchdowns.

Bryson Barnes and Nate Johnson have both started for games for the Utes this season at quarterback. Utah is 7-4 and fell out of Pac-12 Championship Game contention last week.

In addition to Rising returning, the Utes will have Barnes, Johnson and highly touted incoming freshmen Isaac Wilson from Corner Canyon High School. 4-star California recruit Wyatt Becker has committed for the 2025 season.

Utah wraps up the regular season this Saturday at home against Colorado before waiting to hear where they will play its bowl game.