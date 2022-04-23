PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Caleb Lohner is leaving BYU, but he will probably be making a return trip to Provo in a couple years.

Lohner announced he is transferring to Baylor, which will begin competing against BYU in the Big 12 Conference in 2023.

SIC ‘EM! So excited & blessed to be joining the Baylor family!🐻🟢🟡 pic.twitter.com/GZ9QyI2xOB — Caleb Lohner (@caleblohner) April 23, 2022

The Bears won the 2021 national championship, and were a #1 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament before losing in the second round to North Carolina.

Lohner played two seasons for BYU coming out of Wasatch Academy a highly-touted forward, but did not really live up to expectations.

Lohner averaged 7.0 points and 7.1 rebounds as a freshman, earning All-WCC Freshman Team honors. He averaged 7.0 points and 6.4 rebounds as a sophomore. He shot 42.2 percent from the field, and just 21.3 percent from three-point range.

Lohner originally committed to Utah out of high school, and there was speculation Lohner would return to the Utes, following assistant coach Chris Burgess.