PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Caleb Lohner is leaving BYU, but he will probably be making a return trip to Provo in a couple years.
Lohner announced he is transferring to Baylor, which will begin competing against BYU in the Big 12 Conference in 2023.
The Bears won the 2021 national championship, and were a #1 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament before losing in the second round to North Carolina.
Lohner played two seasons for BYU coming out of Wasatch Academy a highly-touted forward, but did not really live up to expectations.
Lohner averaged 7.0 points and 7.1 rebounds as a freshman, earning All-WCC Freshman Team honors. He averaged 7.0 points and 6.4 rebounds as a sophomore. He shot 42.2 percent from the field, and just 21.3 percent from three-point range.
Lohner originally committed to Utah out of high school, and there was speculation Lohner would return to the Utes, following assistant coach Chris Burgess.