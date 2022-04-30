LAS VEGAS (ABC4 Sports) – After a record-setting season at BYU, running back Tyler Allgeier is officially off to the NFL

Allgeier was selected in the fifth round of the NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday, the 151st overall selection.

“Tears started dropping!” Allgeier told Atlantafalcons.com with a smile. “It was such a surreal feeling. I’m grateful for the opportunity. I’m excited to be part of the Falcons.”

“The Falcons are getting a fantastic football player and an incredibly humble and hardworking teammate with the physical versatility and football IQ to contribute in many different ways,” said BYU head coach Kalani Sitake. “He is the kind of person who will always succeed and improve. I am excited for Tyler. I look forward to following his NFL career.”

Allgeier is coming off the greatest season for a BYU running back ever, rushing for a school-record 1,606 yards and a nation-leading 23 touchdowns.

A 5-foot-11, 224-pound All-American from Fontana, California, Allgeier is the fifth-highest drafted running back in BYU football history and the 18th Cougar ball carrier overall to be drafted.

The last BYU running back taken in the draft was the school’s all-time leading rusher Jamaal Williams, who was taken in the fourth round by Green Bay with the 134th pick of the 2017 draft.

Allgeier arrived at BYU as a walk-on linebacker, but assumed the starting running back job in 2020, when he rushed for 1,130 yards and 13 touchdowns. He said he is willing to play on special teams in Atlanta if it means more playing time.

“Our special teams coordinator, he said we’ll have the best guys on the field to play, and I low key took that to that heart especially coming from the preferred walk-on,” Allgeier said. “I tried to put my best foot in any position that I was in.”

During his career at BYU, Allgeier finished tied for No. 2 all-time for the Cougars in rushing touchdowns (36), No. 3 in 100-yard games (13), No. 4 in total touchdowns (37), No. 5 in rushing yards (2,899), No. 10 in rushing attempts (452) and No. 12 in all-purpose yards (3,433).

In 2021, Allgeier ranked among the top 10 nationally in 14 different statistical categories and among the top 25 in 17 different categories. Among them, he led the nation in rushing touchdowns (23) and ranked No. 2 in total touchdowns (23), No. 3 in scoring (10.6), No. 4 in rushing yards (1,601), No. 5 in rushing yards per game (123.2), No. 7 in attempts per game (21.23), No. 7 in runs of 30 or more yards (8), No. 10 in runs of 10 or more yards (40) and No. 10 in total all-purpose yards (1,800).

With his selection, Allgeier becomes the first Cougar running back and 38th BYU offensive player to be selected in one of the opening five rounds of the annual NFL Draft. Overall, he is the 65th BYU player to be taken in one of the first five rounds.

Historically, Allgeier is the fourth player to be drafted by the Falcons. The last Cougar drafted by Atlanta was defensive lineman Travis Hall, who was picked in the sixth round in 1995. Cornerback Brian Mitchell went to the Falcons in the seventh round in 1991, while defensive lineman Stan Varner was selected in the sixth round in 1976.