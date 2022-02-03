BYU’s struggles continue with 73-59 loss to San Francisco

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – For the first time all season, the BYU basketball team is feeling the sting of defeat at home.

Yauhen Massalski had 16 points and 13 rebounds as San Francisco beat BYU 73-59 Thursday night at the Marriott Center, handing BYU its first home loss of the season after ten straight wins.

Gabe Stefanini and Khalil Shabazz added 15 points each for the Dons.

Alex Barcello had 25 points for the Cougars (17-7, 5-4). Seneca Knight added 12 points. Atiki Ally Atiki had 10 points and four blocks.

But Te’Jon Lucas, the Cougars’ second leading scorer coming into the contest at 11 points per game, shot only 20% in the game (1 of 5).

Jamaree Bouyea had 13 points including a shot just inside half court with two seconds left in the half to give USF a 15-point lead at the break, 40-25.

San Francisco (18-5, 5-3 West Coast Conference) stretched the lead out to as many as 21 before a stunned crowd at the Marriott Center, before BYU made a run.

Barcello and Knight keyed a 13-2 run as the Cougars got within eight points, 68-60. But Stefanini hit a couple of big shots down the stretch as the Dons held on for its biggest win of the season.

BYU made just 3 of 13 shots from 3-point land, and shot 40 percent from the field overall.

Cougars head coach Mark Pope had never lost two straight regular season games at BYU, but now his team has dropped three in a row.

The road only gets tougher for the Cougars, who host #2 Gonzaga Saturday night at 8:00 p.m.