BYU’s NCAA Tournament hopes take a big hit with 69-64 loss to St. Mary’s

MORAGA, Calif. (ABC4 Sports) – Just a month ago, BYU looked like a shoe-in for the Big Dance.

Now, the Cougars may be on the outside looking in come tournament time.

In its final game against a quality opponent before the West Coast Conference Tournament, BYU’s comeback bid fell short at St. Mary’s, 69-64.

Alex Barcello scored 22 points to lead BYU, but missed a potential game-tying three-pointer with 35 seconds left. The Cougars were unable to overcome 17 turnovers in a devastating loss.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the guys’ fight, they battled the whole night,” said BYU head coach Mark Pope. “We showed big-time character and big-time fight, but tonight we just weren’t good enough to win.”

BYU (19-9, 7-6 WCC) has now lost five of its last seven games. The Cougars may now need to win the WCC Tournament in two weeks, or at the very least get to the final game, in order to get back to the NCAA Tournament.

Tommy Kuhse had a season-high 25 points, while Logan Johnson had 17 points and six rebounds for the Gaels (22-6, 10-3 West Coast Conference), who have won 15 straight at home. Matthias Tass added 10 points.

Seneca Knight added 10 points for the Cougars, while Caleb Lohner had 11 rebounds.

BYU and Saint Mary’s battled back and forth through the first and early second half with the Gaels leading by as many as seven prior to responsive scoring runs by the Cougars.

Saint Mary’s led 40-35 early in the second half when Barcello sparked the Cougar offense with a 3-point play in the paint, cutting the deficit to two. Fousseyni Traore blocked the ensuing Saint Mary’s shot and after back-to-back scores from Seneca Knight and Te’Jon Lucas, BYU had tied the game at 42.

Moments later, turnovers and missed shots caught up with the Cougars as the Gaels pulled ahead with a 16-2 run. But BYU was not finished.

Barcello, Lucas and Caleb Lohner helped the Cougars claw their way out of the hole to a six-point deficit with just over two minutes remaining.

But after Barcello’s three-point miss that could have tied the game at 67, the Gaels iced the game away at the free throw line.

While the Gaels out-shot the Cougars 48-45 percent from the field and 36-33 percent from three, BYU outrebounded Saint Mary’s 34-26 and 11-5 on the offensive glass. The Cougars also controlled points in the paint, 38-32.

Knight complemented Barcello in double-figure scoring for BYU with 10 points while Lohner and Gideon George each scored nine. Lohner was a basket shy of a double-double with 11 rebounds. Lucas added eight points and four assists.

After two weeks of road trips, BYU returns to the Marriott Center for its final two regular season games versus Loyola Marymount on Feb. 24 and Pepperdine on Feb. 26.

“We just need to find a way to regroup and find a way to play against a really tough LMU team on Thursday,” said Pope. “That has to be all of our focus right now.”