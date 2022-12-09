Brigham Young linebacker Keenan Pili (41) during an NCAA football game against Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – One of BYU’s best defensive players is entering the transfer portal.

Linebacker Keenan Pili announced on Twitter that he is leaving BYU and will play his final year of college football as a graduate transfer at another university.

“Thank you for the experience that will last a lifetime,” Pili wrote. “Thank you to Coach Kalani, my position coaches, and all those who have mentored, trained and provided me with opportunities to play the game I love at BYU. After much prayer and consideration, I have entered the portal as a graduate transfer and look forward to the experiences to come.”

Pili was second on the team in tackles this season with 62, behind only Ben Bywater.

Pili was BYU’s leading tackler through three games in 2021, before suffering a season-ending knee injury. He returned this season and was a key contributor on defense.

In four seasons at BYU, Pili appeared in 36 games, and racked up 190 tackles, 3.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

Pili’s best season came in 2020 when he finished with 72 tackles, and he was named a team captain in 2021.

Pili is the seventh Cougar to enter the transfer portal. Jacob Conover (Arizona State) and Logan Fano (Utah) have already announced where they will be playing nexzt season.

BYU hired former Weber State head coach Jay Hill on Wednesday to be the team’s new defensive coordinator.