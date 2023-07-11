PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – BYU third baseman Austin Deming was selected in the 10th round of the Major League Baseball Draft on Thursday by the Houston Astros.

Deming won the triple crown in the West Coast Conference this past season. The Snow Canyon High product hit .413 with 19 home runs and 68 RBI for the Cougars. Deming was named the Co-WCC Player of the Year.

Utah Valley and former Lehi High School pitcher Casey Anderson was drafted in the 11th round by the Arizona Diamondbacks. Anderson becomes the highest drafted player in UVU history.

Anderson was 5-1 on the mound this season for Utah Valley, with a 3.39 ERA.

“Casey was instrumental in elevating our program this season,” said UVU head coach Eddie Smith. “He grew throughout the year in his habits and polished his work ethic to a new level.”

The junior pitcher left his marks in the UVU record books, finishing sixth all-time in single season strikeouts (90), third lowest opponent batting average (.240), and had 27 strikeouts looking for third all-time in a single season.

Copper Hills High School product Brayden Taylor was drafted in the first round by the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. Former Cottonwood High and Stanford pitcher Joey Dixon was selected in the 7th round by Houston, while former Bingham High and Arizona State pitcher Ross Dunn went in the 10th round to Minnesota.