PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The Big 12 Conference today announced its 16-team, four-year scheduling matrix for the 2024-27 football seasons.

The Big 12 will compete as a 16-team conference for the first time in 2024 when Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah join existing members BYU, Baylor, UCF, Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech and West Virginia.

“As we look towards the future of this Conference, we are thrilled to introduce the first football scheduling matrix for the new-look Big 12,” said Commissioner Brett Yormark. “I’m grateful to our membership for their support throughout the scheduling process. In this model, competitive balance and student-athlete wellness was prioritized. Rivalries will be protected and new matchups will be introduced – the excitement and parity this Conference is known for will continue for years to come.”

The Big 12 scheduling matrix protects four in-state rivalries that will be played every year, including the BYU vs. Utah rivalry. Other protected rivalry games include Baylor vs. TCU, Kansas vs. Kansas State and Arizona vs. Arizona State.

Developed with a priority on geography, historic matchups and competitive balance, the scheduling model has all teams playing each other at least once at home and once on the road during the four years. Some matchups will occur over three seasons, while others take place in all four. Matchups in 2024 that were also played in 2023 will not repeat at the same site.

“It’s exciting to see more clearly what our future schedule in the Big 12 will look like,” said Tom Holmoe, BYU director of athletics. “The conference has done a nice job of preserving historic matchups and rivalries along with a component of competitive balance. I can’t wait to welcome all Big 12 opponents into LaVell Edwards Stadium and show the strength of Cougar Nation, at home and on the road.”

In addition to BYU’s annual game with Utah, the Cougars will face Arizona, Arizona State, Kansas and UCF during three of the four seasons, while playing each of the other Big 12 teams twice.

The Conference looked to maintain the current 5/4, 4/5 home/away rotation for all 16 members to minimize nonconference scheduling disruptions. Other important factors were balancing annual travel by distance and time zones as well as maintaining connectivity to rivalries, without compromising a balanced rotation for all teams.

BYU’s 2024 schedule features five Big 12 home games and four road contests. The Cougars will host Arizona, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State and Oklahoma State. Conference road games next season will include Arizona State, Baylor, UCF and Utah.

Dates, times and broadcast plans will be announced at a later date.