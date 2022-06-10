EUGENE, Ore. (ABC4 Sports) – Ashton Riner made school history Thursday night at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

Riner won the first javelin national title ever for BYU, launching a throw of 194 feet, 1 inch on her first attempt that none of the other 24 athletes in the event could match. Riner, the nation’s leader in the event coming into the competition, went on to win the event by just under two feet, earning the Cougar’s first women’s field title since Anna Mosdell’s discus title in 1992.

“I’m super proud of Ashton,” BYU throws coach Niklas Arrhenius said. “ I always felt that she had this capacity, so it’s amazing that she’s been able to have this great, year, stay healthy, and be able to win this championship.

“Ashton demonstrated tonight why she was the No. 1 ranked javelin thrower in the nation,” BYU director of track and field Ed Eyestone said. “She took the lead in dominant fashion on her very first throw and was never challenged. I’m so happy for her and Coach Arrhenius, who with his three javelin entries has become one of the top javelin coaches in the country.”

🚨 MEET DAY

🔷 NCAA Outdoor Championships Day 3

📍 Hayward Field // Eugene, Ore.

⏰ 1 p.m. PDT

💻 » ESPN3

📺 » ESPN2

💻📊 » https://t.co/jziO0vjxDD#BYUTF x #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/HzNs89X4nd — BYU Track & Field/Cross Country (@BYUTFXC) June 10, 2022

Riner is also the first BYU field athlete, men’s or women’s, to win an individual national title since Arrehnius did so in 2007. Alex McAllister competed in the javelin as well, placing 18th overall with a mark of 50.71m/166-4.

Courtney Wayment opened the evening in the 3000-meter steeplechase semifinal, taking care of business by running a 9:41.21 to advance to Saturday’s final.

Wayment led nearly the entire way before giving way to Akransas’ Logan Jolly, Notre Dame’s Olivia Makrezich and West Virginia’s Ceili McCabe during the bell lap to finish fourth in her heat, and overall, securing an automatic bid.

The Bowerman award watch list member will race in the steeplechase final on Saturday at 2:54 p.m. PDT for a shot at the third invitational national title of her career.

Freshman Lexy Halladay also competed in the steeplechase, finishing 23rd with a time of 10:31.38. In the 800-meters semifinal, junior Claire Seymour finished 18th after running a 2:04.91, and junior Aubrey Frentheway’s 34:31.59 was good for 22nd place in the 10,000-meters.