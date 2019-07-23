BYU’s Nick Emery announces retirement from college basketball

Emery steps away from basketball after three seasons at BYU

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Nick Emery’s tumultuous BYU basketball career has come to an abrupt end.

Emery announced Tuesday via Twitter that he is retiring from college basketball. The former Cougar guard played three seasons at BYU and had one year of eligibility remaining.

“The day has come that I hang up the #4 Emery jersey,” Emery tweeted. “Basketball has taught me more about life than I could have ever imagined.”

Emery concludes his collegiate career with averages of 12.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He also averaged 2.1 3-point field goals per contest while shooting 41.7 percent from the field, 37.5 percent from 3-point range and 81.5 percent from the free-throw line.

“We are excited for Nick as he begins this next stage of his life,” BYU head coach Mark Pope said. “He has great things ahead.”

Emery was the subject of an NCAA investigation, where it was found he received improper benefits from a booster including meals, travel and the use of a car. Emery missed the entire 2017-18 season, and sat out the first nine games of the 2018-19 season.

BYU was forced to vacate 47 wins, and was placed on two years probation.

The former Lone Peak High School star finishes sixth all-time in BYU history in 3-point field goals with 199, tied for 11th in steals and 34th all-time with 1,173 career points. Emery scored a career-best 37 points twice and tied the single-game BYU record with 10 3-point field goals at San Francisco on Feb. 11, 2016.

Emery first faced adversity during his freshman season, when he punched Utah’s Brandon Taylor during a game at the Huntsman Center, and was suspended for one game.

Utah Utes comment on Nick Emery punch Here is what Utah head coach Larry Krytkowiak and Brandon Taylor had to say about the punch thrown by BYU guard Nick Emery late in the second half of the Utes 83-75 win over the cougars. Emery was ejected from the game shortly after the flagrant II foul. Posted by ABC4 Utah – Good4Utah on Wednesday, December 2, 2015

During that season, Emery set the BYU freshman record with 97 3-point field goals. His 16.3 points per game were second all-time among Cougar freshmen. That season, Emery helped the Cougars to 26 victories and a spot in the semifinals of the NIT in Madison Square Garden.

In 2016-17, Emery averaged 13.1 points and hit 75 3-point field goals, helping BYU return to the NIT. He sat out the 2017-18 season due to personal reasons. In 2018-19, Emery played in the final 23 games of the season and averaged 6.1 points and 1.8 assists.

Emery has also struggled with mental health issues, which he revealed in an article he wrote in March.