BYU tight end Matt Bushman out for the season with Achilles injury

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – BYU opens its football season Monday September 7 against Navy, but Matt Bushman won’t be suiting up. The senior tight end went down with an apparent Achilles injury during Monday’s practice, and the team confirmed he would miss the season with a statement earlier today.

“BYU senior tight end Matt Bushman suffered a season-ending injury in practice Monday and will miss the 2020 football season,” said the statement.

Bushman decided to forego the 2020 NFL Draft in order to play his senior season. He’s eligible to return next season but will most likely move on to the NFL. Bushman is the second player in BYU history to lead the Cougars in receiving yards in each of his first three seasons.

Last year, Bushman caught 47 passes for 688 yards and four touchdowns. For his career, Bushman had 115 catches for 1,576 yards and nine touchdowns.