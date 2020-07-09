BYU loses two football games as Big Ten moves to conference-only schedule

Cougars will not host Michigan State or play at Minnesota this season

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – With the announcement that the Big Ten is moving to a conference-only schedule for all fall sports, the BYU football team has lost two of its marquee games this season.

The Cougars were slated to host Michigan State at LaVell Edwards Stadium on September 12th, and play at Minnesota on September 26th.

Both of those games have now been cancelled, and it is unclear what BYU will do to fill those holes.

“We are facing uncertain and unprecedented times, and the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, game officials, and others associated with our sports programs and campuses remain our number one priority,” the Big Ten said in a statement. “By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the Conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic.”

There are also reports that the Pac-12 will follow suit and go to conference-only games this fall. That would mean BYU would lose the Utah game at Rice-Eccles Stadium on September 3rd, a game at Arizona State on September 19th and the regular season finale at Stanford on November 28th.

An announcement from the Pac-12 could come in the next few days.

If that does indeed happen, BYU would have a football game scheduled until October 2nd at home against Utah State.