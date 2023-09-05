PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – For the first time in program history, the BYU women’s soccer team has been ranked #1 in the nation in the United Soccer Coaches poll.

The Cougars received all eight first-place votes for a total of 200 points after adding two more wins to their undefeated 6-0 record. BYU was ranked #7 before it took down the top-ranked UCLA Bruins at home last week, 3-1.

Previously, the highest BYU ranking was No. 2 following the 2021 NCAA College Cup Championship match.

BYU defeated UCLA in front 5,209 fans, behind goals from Ellie Walbruch, Rachel McCarthy and Erin Bailey. The Cougars also took down cross-town rival Utah Valley 6-1 on Saturday, Sept. 2. BYU netted a season-high six goals against the Wolverines, with forward Bailey notching her first-career brace.

The Cougars will travel north to the University of Utah on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. MDT for their final non-conference game before beginning Big 12 competition on Sept. 14, hosting TCU.