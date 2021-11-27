BYU women’s soccer team advances to first Final Four with 4-1 victory over South Carolina

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The BYU women’s soccer team is moving on to the College Cup for the first time in its 29-year history.

Mikayla Colohan and Makaylie Moore each scored two goals as the Cougars knocked off South Carolina in the Elite Eight Saturday night at South Field, 4-1.

BYU moves on to play Santa Clara in the NCAA semifinals Friday at the home of the Broncos on Friday. Rutgers and Florida State will play in the other semifinal.

Moore opened the scoring less than three minutes into the match on an assist from Colohan. 12 minutes later, Cameron Tucker and Brecken Mozingo assisted on Colohan’s first goal to give BYU a 2-0 lead.

Corinna Zullo cut the BYU lead in half in the 40th minute.

But a minute into the second half, Colohan scored again to give the Cougars a 3-1 lead. Moore made it 4-1 with a brace of her own in the 61st minute.

BYU improves to 17-4-1 on the season, and is now two wins away from the national championship.