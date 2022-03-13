PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – After a 26-3 season, the BYU women’s basketball team earned its highest seed ever in the NCAA Tournament.

The Cougars were selected as a 6-seed, and will take on 11th-seeded Villanova in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Saturday in the first round.

If BYU wins, the Cougars would play the winner of the Michigan-Fairfield game on Monday.

“We are really excited to have a chance to get to the tournament and be able to play,” BYU head coach Jeff Judkins said. “We knew this year we were in and through our hard work in the whole season we got ourselves into a good position to have this opportunity.”

This is the 11th appearance for the Cougars in the NCAA Tournament under head coach Jeff Judkins and 15th overall. The No. 6 seed tops the program’s previous high mark of a No. 7 seed, reached three different times (2019, 2016, 2006). Tipoff times and broadcast plans will be announced later.

BYU has won at least one game in the NCAA Tournament five times and advanced to the Sweet 16 twice (2014, 2002). Last year as a No. 11 seed, BYU beat No. 6 seed Rutgers 69-66 before falling to No. 3 seed Arizona 52-46 in the second round.

“When you get into the tournament it’s not really so much about where you are seeded but the matchup,” Judkins said. “I know a little bit about Villanova and they are a good team that controls the ball and really works at it. It will be a big challenge for us but I am excited. I think we are in a bracket where we can do some damage if we play our game.”

Villanova finished second in the Big East, with an overall record of 23-8 and 15-4 in the league. The Wildcats are coming off a 70-40 loss to Connecticut in the Big East championship game. BYU and Villanova have met one time previously, with the Wildcats winning a 61-58 neutral site game in December of 1995.

This year, BYU is 26-3 and won the West Coast Conference regular-season title with a 15-1 league record. Its No. 15 ranking in the AP Top 25 is the highest mark in program history.

For the second-consecutive year, Judkins was named the WCC Coach of the Year and Shaylee Gonzales won WCC Player of the Year. Judkins is a semifinalist for the Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year Award while Gonzales earned second-team All-America honors from The Athletic and is a finalist for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award.

View the 2022 NCAA Tournament Bracket.