LAS VEGAS (ABC4 Sports) – Having already won the West Coast Conference regular season title, the BYU women’s basketball team is one win away from winning the WCC Tournament.

Shaylee Gonzales scored 20 points, Paisley Harding added 14 and No. 15 BYU beat fourth-seeded Portland 59-52 in the semifinals of the West Coast Conference tournament Monday.

The Cougars will face 2nd-seeded Gonzaga for the tournament title Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. MT.

Tegan Graham had 11 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, and Lauren Gustin grabbed 10 rebounds for BYU.

“I am really proud if my team,” BYU head coach Jeff Judkins said. “I told them at the beginning of the year and they really took it to heart; defense wins championships. There are some nights the ball doesn’t go in and you have to defend and you have to do different things and I thought we did that today.”

Trailing 46-45 with just over four minutes remaining, BYU went on a 7-0 run thanks to a Shaylee Gonzales layup, two free throws from Paisley Harding and a big 3-point shot from Maria Albiero in the corner to go up 52-46 with two minutes to go.

Portland cut the lead to two points but the Cougars iced the game at the free throw line, making seven freebies to win it down the stretch.

Neither team shot the ball well, with BYU hitting at a 35.0 percent clip for the game while Portland was limited to 31.6 percent from the field. Both teams shot under 30 percent from downtown.

Despite giving up eight offensive boards and 11 second-chance points in the first half to the Pilots, the Cougars outrebounded Portland 47-36 for the game, including 17 on the offensive glass.

BYU didn’t give up any second-chance points in the second half and surrendered zero offensive rebounds in the fourth quarter.

The Cougars, already assured of a bid to the NCAA Tournament, won both meeting against Gonzaga this season.