LAS VEGAS (ABC4 Sports) – On a night of BYU comebacks, the Cougars men’s basketball team recorded one of its own, erasing a 12-point deficit to defeat North Carolina State Friday night and win the Vegas Showdown, 95-86.

Jaxson Robinson scored 23 points off the bench, as BYU scored 57 points in a blistering second half to remain undefeated on the season at 6-0.

BYU played without Atiki Ally Atiki, who was suspended for throwing a punch at an Arizona State player late in Thursday’s game, while Fousseyni Traore played just six minutes before leaving with an injury.

The Cougars shot 70% in the second half, including 9 of 15 3-pointers, and made all six of their free throws.

After trailing for nearly 28 minutes, BYU took a 66-64 lead when Spencer Johnson and Trey Stewart hit back-to-back 3s midway through the second half. An 11-0 BYU run made it 85-72 with 2:40 left.

Noah Waterman scored 15 points for BYU, Trevin Knell and Dallin Hall had 13 each and Johnson finished with 11.

Waterman, who scored 24 points against Arizona State on Friday, was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player with Knell also picking up all-tournament honors.

Casey Morsell scored 28 points, Jayden Taylor 17, DJ Burns 16 and DJ Horne 14 for the Wolfpack (4-1).

NC State spotted the Cougars a 3 to open the game, then the Wolfpack went on a 16-2 run to lead 16-5 five minutes in. BYU still trailed by 10 with about three minutes left in the half before Robinson hit a 3 and followed with a dunk to help get BYU within 43-38 at intermission.

BYU, the national leader in 3-pointers per game at 12.8, made 14 in 34 attempts and shot 56.7%.

BYU next hosts Fresno State on Friday at the Marriott Center.