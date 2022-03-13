PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – There was a very slim chance BYU was going to get an invite to the Big Dance. But when that didn’t happen, the Cougars had to settle for an appearance in the National Invitational Tournament.

The Cougars earned a 2-seed in the NIT, and will host Long Beach State Wednesday night at the Marriott Center. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m.

This is the 15th NIT appearance in program history, including the second consecutive postseason bid under Mark Pope.

The Cougars are coming off a 22-10 season, including a loss in the West Coast Conference Quarterfinals to San Francisco, which ended BYU’s NCAA Tournament hopes.

Long Beach State (20-12) won the regular season Big West title, but lost in the conference tournament championship to Cal State Fullerton, 72-71.

This is the 12th all-time meeting between BYU and Long Beach State, and first since 2015 when they met in the ESPN Tip-Off Marathon. In their last meeting, Corbin Kaufusi recorded a 17-point, 10 rebound double-double in a 66-65 set back to LBSU.

If BYU beats Long Beach State, the Cougars would host either Saint Louis or Northern Iowa. SMU is the top seed in BYU’s bracket.

Second round NIT games will take place on March 19-20 and the quarterfinals on March 22-23, both at campus sites. The semifinals on March 29 and the championship game on March 31 will played at Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y.