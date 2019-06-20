BYU wide receiver Neil Pau’u arrested on suspicion of drunk driving

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – BYU junior wide receiver Neil Pau’u was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving on June 8th, and on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to a class B misdemeanor.

Pau’u, who caught 18 passes for 216 yards and one touchdown last season for the Cougars, was expected to have a significant role in the BYU receiving corps this season. His status on the team is unclear.

In a statement, BYU officials said, “We are aware of the situation and are looking into it.”

According to the police report, Pau’u had a blood alcohol content of .147, which is above the legal limit of .05.

Pau’u attempted to drive through a barricaded road near the Smith Fieldhouse, and ran over “candle sticks and yellow tape that were used to close the road for road repair,” according to the report.

The report also stated that Pau’u admitted to having two “jungle juice” mixed drinks.

Pau’u began his career at BYU as a walk-on, and has amassed 32 receptions for 355 yards and two touchdowns in two seasons.