PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – The BYU Cougars are returning to LaVell Edwards Stadium with a matchup against SEC foe, the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Although the loss to Notre Dame knocked the Cougars out of the new AP Poll, a new excitement looms as for the first time since 2016, the Cougars welcome a team from the SEC to Provo.

Last week, BYU brought back their blackout jerseys with a new helmet that transitioned from royal blue to black. This week, the team is putting on another new helmet with an all-white uniform.

The royal blue helmets will feature two iconic images of BYU. Along with the signature Y, the custom helmets feature the image of a cougar on the left side and the mountain on the right side.

Credit: BYU Football

Credit: BYU Football

Credit: BYU Football

BYU Football tweeted Monday “Classic meets Custom” with four images of the new helmets.

Saturday’s matchup will be the first meeting between the two schools with a kickoff set for 1:30 p.m. on ESPN.