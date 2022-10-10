PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – The BYU Cougars are returning to LaVell Edwards Stadium with a matchup against SEC foe, the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Although the loss to Notre Dame knocked the Cougars out of the new AP Poll, a new excitement looms as for the first time since 2016, the Cougars welcome a team from the SEC to Provo.
Last week, BYU brought back their blackout jerseys with a new helmet that transitioned from royal blue to black. This week, the team is putting on another new helmet with an all-white uniform.
The royal blue helmets will feature two iconic images of BYU. Along with the signature Y, the custom helmets feature the image of a cougar on the left side and the mountain on the right side.
BYU Football tweeted Monday “Classic meets Custom” with four images of the new helmets.
Saturday’s matchup will be the first meeting between the two schools with a kickoff set for 1:30 p.m. on ESPN.