BYU, Utah Valley women’s basketball teams earn bids to NCAA Tournament

The Cougars earn an 11-seed, while the Wolverines get a 16-seed

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – After losing on a buzzer-beater in the West Coast Conference Tournament against Gonzaga last week, it appeared as though BYU women’s basketball team’s chances of making the NCAA Tournament were slim at best.

But on Monday, the Cougars’ Big Dance dreams came true, as they earned an 11-seed and will play 6th-seeded Rutgers next Monday in San Antonio.

BYU (18-5) is going to the NCAA Tournament for the sixth time in the last ten years. In the 2019 NCAA Tournament, the Cougars beat Auburn before losing to Stanford in the round of 32.

Rutgers (14-4) finished in third place in the Big Ten regular season standings.

Utah Valley earned its first ever trip to the NCAA Tournament. The Wolverines will face #1 seed Stanford on Sunday at 8:00 MT in the Alamodome in San Antonio.

“I’m thrilled for our for our team to be able to experience this. It’s a little bit different NCAA Tournament than normal, but I’m just really happy for our team to get to have this experience,” said UVU head coach Dan Nielson. “Obviously Stanford is a great team. Coach Tara VanDerveer is a Hall-of-Fame coach and a legend, but we’re excited to go compete against them and give them everything we’ve got.”

UVU (13-6) finished second in the Western Athletic Conference this season, but earned the automatic bid because WAC champion Cal Baptist was not eligible because the university is in year three of a mandatory four-year waiting period after transitioning from the Division II ranks.

Stanford (25-2) is ranked second in the nation.