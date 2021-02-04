BYU, Utah State extend football series four more years through 2026

Cougars and Aggies will resume series in 20201 in Logan

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – After taking a year off due to the coronavirus, the BYU-Utah State football series will resume this fall in Logan, and in 2022 in Provo.

After that, the battle for the Old Wagon Wheel Trophy is secure for four more years.

Utah State and BYU announced that four additional games have been added, starting in 2023 in Logan, and finishing in 2026.

Utah State will host BYU at Maverik Stadium in Logan on Sept. 16, 2023 and Oct. 3, 2025, while BYU will host USU at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Oct. 4, 2024 and Oct. 2, 2026.

The two remaining games on the contract will see Utah State host BYU this fall on Oct. 1, 2021, while the Cougars will host the Aggies on Sept. 30, 2022.

All-time, Utah State and BYU have faced one another 89 times with BYU leading the series, 49-37-3.

In their last meeting, BYU beat Utah State in 2019 in Logan, 42-14.