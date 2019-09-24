BYU turns to Esukpa and Katoa to replace Ty’Son Williams

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Just as a promising senior season was taking off, it all came to an end for Ty’Son Williams.

The graduate transfer from South Carolina to took a helmet to his knee against Washington on Saturday, tearing his ACL in his left knee and ending his season.

“I was probably one of the first people to find out,” said BYU wide receiver Micah Simon, who is Williams’ roommate. “We were just at home together, and it was tough for him. It was tough for me to see him in that state of mind as a friend, as a brother, as a teammate. I was just sick to my stomach.”

Williams, who led the Cougars with 264 yards and 3 touchdowns this season, could take a medical redshirt and return next season. But those plans are still up in the air.

“The details are just to get him healthy first, and then we’ll figure out that stuff,” said head coach Kalani Sitake. “Obviously, we’re disappointed in his injury. More than anything, for Ty’Son, all the hard work that he put in this season and the things he’s done for our program in such a short amount of time.”

“You never want to see your teammates go down with an injury,” said BYU offensive lineman Brady Christensen. “It’s tough, but we know we have a lot of depth and the next guy will just have to step up.”

The next guys in line are grad transfer Emmanuel Esukpa, who led the Cougars in rushing against Washington with 49 yards on 8 carries, and last year’s leading rusher Lopini Katoa.

“We got Esukpa because he’s a great player,” Sitake said. “We let them battle it out and compete for the starting spot. The same thing will continue this week with Esupka and Lopini. The goal is we’ve got to be deep at a lot of different positions.”

The Cougars suffered another season-ending injury to a key starter, as linebacker Zayne Andersen went down with a shoulder injury.

But both Anderson and Williams will still be a vital part of the team as leaders.

“It’s so easy for them to be devastated and mad,” said BYU safety Austin Lee. “But those guys have had really good energy and good vibes about them. They care most about the team, and for us to succeed. They’ve been great leaders for us.”

BYU (2-2) next plays at Toledo on Saturday.