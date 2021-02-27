BYU to face five Pac-12 teams and Bronco Mendenhall’s Virginia in 2021

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The 2021 BYU football schedule is out, and the Cougars will face five Pac-12 teams, two Mountain West Conference teams, one Big-12 opponent and one from the ACC, Virginia, led by former BYU head coach Bronco Mendenhall.

The Cougars will kick off the season September 4th at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas against Arizona. BYU will then host Utah September 11th in the first of three straight game in LaVell Edwards Stadium.

BYU will then host Arizona State on the 18th before welcoming South Florida to Provo on the 25th.

The Cougars face back-to-back Mountain West opponents to open the month of October, playing in-state rival Utah State in Maverik Stadium on Friday, Oct. 1 before returning to Provo to host perennial MWC power and regional-rival Boise State on Saturday, Oct. 9.

Returning to the road for back-to-back Power 5 matchups, BYU travels to Big 12 territory to face the Baylor Bears on Saturday, Oct. 16 in the first contest between the two schools since BYU’s 1984 national championship season.

BYU next challenges Washington State in Pullman on Saturday, Oct. 23 before finishing October at home against former Cougars head coach Bronco Mendenhall and the Virginia Cavaliers of the ACC. Mendenhall coached BYU for eleven seasons from 2005-2015, compiling a record of 99-43.

Senior day in LaVell Edwards Stadium takes place on Saturday, Nov. 6 when Idaho State of the Big Sky comes to town before traveling to Georgia Southern on the 20th.

BYU finishes the season with a bang against the Pac-12 South champion USC Trojans. BYU is coming off a 30-27 overtime victory in the last meeting when the Cougars downed the No. 24 Trojans on Sept. 14. 2019, in LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Television plans and kick times are yet to be determined. Dates are subject to change to accommodate television plans.