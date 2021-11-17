BYU thrashes #12 Oregon in historic victory, 81-49

PORTLAND (ABC4 Sports) – Alex Barcello scored a season-high 25 points, including four 3-pointers, and BYU thumped No. 12 Oregon 81-49 on Tuesday night in the Phil Knight Invitational.

Te’Jon Lucas added 12 points for the Cougars (3-0), who led by as many as 33 points.

“We’re super excited about the result tonight,” said BYU head coach Mark Pope. “I’m super proud of our guys. I thought it was a great effort as a group. We’re excited to keep trying to get better.”

BYU became the first unranked team to beat a top-15 ranked team by 30 or more away from home since Nov. 29, 1993. The 32-point margin was the largest over a ranked team in BYU history.

Eric Williams Jr. led Oregon (2-1) with 12 points. The Ducks — a four-point favorite, — shot 32% from the floor and made three of 14 3-point attempts.

Williams was the lone player in double figures for the Ducks, who came into the game with five players averaging 10 or more points.

Oregon opened the season with wins over Texas Southern and SMU and jumped a spot in the rankings after opening the season at No. 13.

BYU was unranked but received votes for the AP Top 25.

BYU improved to 3-5 against ranked teams under coach Mark Pope. The Cougars beat then-No. 2 Gonzaga in Provo, Utah, on Feb. 22, 2020, one of just two losses for the Bulldogs that season.

BYU took an 19-9 lead in the opening half on Barcello’s jumper. Oregon had not trailed in a game this season.

Gavin Baxter’s jumper pushed BYU’s lead to 25-11. During a timeout, the Cougars fans at Moda Center chanted “B-Y-U.” Spencer Johnson’s deep 3-pointer with 2:13 left in the half made it 33-13.

Barcello, who came in averaging 20.5 points, didn’t miss from the floor until the 13:35 mark of the second half.

The Cougars put the exclamation mark on their performance when Lucas lobbed an Oregon turnover ahead to Johnson who delivered a behind-the-back pass to Gideon George for a highlight-reel play punctuated with a slam dunk.

BYU emptied the bench late, allowing young guards Trey Stewart, Casey Brown, Hunter Erickson and Nate Hansen into the game. The BYU bench outscored Oregon’s overall 33-6.

BYU returns home to take on Central Methodist at the Marriott Center on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. MST.