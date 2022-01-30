BYU suffers worst loss of the season at Pacific, 76-73

STOCKTON, Calif. (ABC4 Sports) – Losing at Santa Clara on a buzzer-beater may have been understandable for BYU. But falling at Pacific, ranked 303 in the NET ratings, is almost inexcusable.

Nick Blake had a career-high 20 points as Pacific snapped its seven-game losing streak, edging past the Cougars 76-73 on Saturday night at the Spanos Center.

The Tigers came into the game winless in West Coast Conference play. For the first time in the Mark Pope era, BYU, which was ranked 28th in the NET ratings, lost back-to-back regular season conference games.

“Super disappointing,” Pope said. “It all comes back to me. I did a really poor job of having our guys prepared and getting them in the right frame of mind. It gives us a chance to go figure out who we’re going to be. It’s a real test for us. We’ll see how we answer it.”

Alphonso Anderson had 15 points and seven assists for Pacific (6-13, 1-4 West Coast Conference). Jeremiah Bailey added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Pierre Crockrell II had six rebounds.

Alex Barcello had 19 points and six rebounds for the Cougars (17-6, 5-3). Te’Jon Lucas added 13 points. Gideon George had 13 points.

Pacific led 38-33 at the half and led by as many as 13 points in the second half.

“We’ve had two really subpar defensive games for ourselves the last two nights,” Pope said. “I’ve done a poor job preparing our team for these games. We’ve done a poor job having an edge to guard. We have to guard. It’s really important. We’ve gotten to the place that we’ve been at because we’ve guarded and rebounded at an elite level. We certainly didn’t do that on this trip.”

Trailing by 10 points with under four minutes to go, BYU rallied to get within 72-70 on a three-pointer by Barcello.

Barcello then forced a jump-ball that allowed the Cougars to regain possession, but was then tied up himself, giving the Tigers the ball back with 27 seconds left.

Nearly forcing a turnover and a jump ball, BYU was called for a foul and Pacific hit both free throws to lead by four with 11 seconds to go. Barcello then drove the court but missed a running jumper and the Cougars were forced to foul again.

The Tigers again knocked down the pair of free throws, and Barcello hit a corner three as time expired, but it was too little, too late, and BYU would fall 76-73.

The two teams shot nearly identically from the field as the Cougars finished shooting 42.0 percent to the Tigers’ 40 percent, but Pacific (6-13,1-4 WCC) shot 39.0 percent from deep compared to BYU’s 33.0 percent from long range, one of the difference makers in the game.

The Cougars scored 34 points in the paint for the Tigers’ 28, and scored more fast break points and bench points were outscored in second chance points, 11 to six.

BYU fell to 4-4 on the road this season.

BYU will return home to host San Francisco on Thursday, Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. MST.