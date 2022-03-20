PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The BYU basketball team is one win away from returning to Madison Square Garden for the NIT Final Four.

Gideon George scored a career-high 27 points to lead the Cougars to a 90-71 victory over Northern Iowa in the second round of the National Invitation Tournament on Saturday night at the Marriott Center.

BYU will face the winner of Sunday’s SMU-Washington State in the quarterfinals. If Washington State wins, BYU would host the Cougars.

George went 10-for-15 from the floor, 5-of-9 from behind the arc and 2-for-3 from the line to total 27 points. He also grabbed six rebounds and an assist to round out his career night.

“My teammates did a good job finding me tonight,” George said. “Te’Jon and Alex broke down the defense and kicked the ball out to me. Then I shot it with faith.”

The Cougars shot 52.2 percent from the floor, 43.2 percent from deep and assisted on 22-of-36 make baskets. Over the last two games, the Cougars have tallied 50 assists on 72 made field goals.

“The 50 assists in two games is a big deal for us,” said BYU head coach Mark Pope. “Part of it is that the opponents are heavy rotation teams and part of it is that Gideon George stepped on the floor and decided that he was going to make every shot on-balance.”

Te’Jon Lucas scored 14 points on 7-of-12 shooting, dished out eight assists, grabbed three rebounds and a steal in the 19-point win.

Trevin Knell knocked down 5-of-8 three-pointers for 15 points, while Alex Barcello added 11 points, 7 assists and 5 rebounds.

After falling behind by 10 points in the first half, BYU went on a tear to claim a 47-42 lead at the half. The Cougars stretched the lead to as many as 21 in the second half.

“We’re not trying to make a habit of going to the NIT, but there’s something incredibly special about the Marriott Center right now,” Pope said. “We only had 7,000 people here, but they’re the die-hards that can never get down by the court. I almost feel bad for the people who aren’t coming to the game right now, because the Marriott Center is super special. If we get to play in here again, it’s going to be great. I think there’s something I can learn from coaching in the NIT.”