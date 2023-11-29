PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – It was one of the greatest comebacks you’ll ever see in any sport.

The BYU women’s soccer team was down 3-0 to North Carolina with 29 minutes left in the NCAA quarterfinals. But the Cougars stuck together and scored four times with the game-winner coming in the final minute.

“We were all in a little bit of shock, to be honest,” said head coach Jennifer Rockwood. “We really didn’t see that coming. So, you’re like, ‘wow, that just happened.”

“It still doesn’t seem realy,” said senior midfielder Jamie Shepherd. “I think it was one of the funnest, coolest experiences that I’ve ever been a part of. It was amazing, and I think we’re still a little bit on Cloud 9.”

“It was so surreal,” added senior forward Bella Folino. “I couldn’t believe it was happening. The fans flooding the field, it was crazy. That was by far the most memorable game I’ve ever played in.”

BYU will now play Stanford in the College Cup Friday, with the winner taking on either Clemson or Florida State for the championship on Monday.

There are ten players on the team with College Cup experience, having made it in 2021, only to lose in the championship game to Florida State on penalty kicks.

“That was the first time BYU had ever made it to the College Cup,” Shepherd said. “I think for most of us, we were just excited to be there. But I think this time around, with ten of us having been there before with lots of experience, we’re hungry.”

“Just the fact that it’s not the unknown,” Rockwood said. “We’ve been so close so many years, so our goal is to really go in and enjoy it.”

Now that BYU is two wins away from its first national title, and coming in with all the momentum in the world, to win it all would mean the world to this team.

“I think it would mean everything,” Folino said. “We got so close in 2021, we could taste it, but then came in second. I think ever since then, we’ve said we’re getting ourselves back to the College Cup, and we’re going to get ourselves a national championship. So I think it would mean everything to this team.”