BYU signs 16 players on National Signing Day

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – BYU head coach Kalani Sitake announced 16 signees, including eight local players, to its 2021 recruiting class on Wednesday at the conclusion of the first day of the early signing period for college football.

The 16 new members of the BYU football program come from seven states and feature seven players from each side of the ball along with two athletes who could play multiple positions.

“This class includes a lot of talented athletes who are outstanding five-star character guys that will have a huge impact on our program,” Sitake said. “I’m really excited about the athletic ability of this group. Today was a great start to completing our 2021 recruiting, and we look forward to the rest of the class who will sign in February.”

Eight in-state prospects from Utah signed to come to BYU, joined by three from California and one each from Arizona, Michigan, Montana, Nevada and Pennsylvania. The seven offensive players include four linemen, a receiver, a tight end and a running back, while the seven defensive players feature three lineman, two linebackers and two defensive backs. Defensive back, linebacker, running back and receiver are all positions where the two other signees could contribute.

All 16 of the incoming class were designated at least a three-star recruit by ESPN, 247Sports and/or Rivals.

The 2021 recruiting class features a couple of big athletic linebackers in 6-foot-4 Logan Fano of nearby Timpview High School in Provo, and 6-foot-3 Nathan Hoke from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

A four-star recruit, Fano is a Utah 5A All-State First Team selection who was rated the No. 4 recruit in the state of Utah by 247Sports. As a senior he had 115 tackles, 20.5 sacks and two interceptions—one for a touchdown.

Hoke is an athletic linebacker who also played running back and was a two-time first-team All-Conference selection. He is the No. 66 rated inside linebacker in the country by 247Sports and is the son of two-time Super Bowl Champion and 11-year NFL veteran Chris Hoke, who played for the Cougars from 1997-2000.

Up front BYU added three big defensive linemen, including two from Utah in John Henry Daley from Alpine and Ricky Wolfgramm of Salt Lake City. Daley is a Utah 6A All-State First Team selection and the No. 9 recruit in the state of Utah by 247Sports. He had 82 tackles and 22 sacks as a senior. His older brother Michael signed with the Cougars in 2019.

Wolfgramm is a Utah 4A All-State First Team selection and the No. 22 recruit in the state of Utah by 247sports. He tallied 52 tackles and five sacks as a senior at East High School.

The third defensive lineman in the class is Enoka Migao of Temecula, California, who is the No. 58 rated end in the nation by 247Sports. Enoka is joined by his twin brother Elia, who also signed with the Cougars. Elia is a two-time All-State selection and the No. 41 rated offensive guard in the country by 247Sports.

A couple of big safeties/defensive backs from the state of Utah—Isaiah Glasker of South Jordan and Raider Damuni of Provo— round out the defensive side of the ball.

Damuni is a teammate of signee Fano at Timpview High School and the son of Jack Damuni, who played at BYU in 1993-94 and currently oversees community/player relations for the BYU football program. Raider is the Utah 5A defensive MVP and a two-time 5A All-State First Team selection. He is ranked the No. 41 recruit in the nation by 247Sports.

Glasker is the No. 17 recruit in the state of Utah by 247Sports and a 4A All-State selection. A two-way player at Bingham High School, Glasker lead the Miners with 48 receptions for 811 yards and nine touchdowns. He also had 31 tackles and three interceptions on defense as a senior.

Dallin Havea of Provo is another versatile player who joins the 2021 class as an athlete. Ranked the No. 18 recruit in the state of Utah by 247Sports, Havea rushed for 1,301 yards as a junior, before totaling 47 tackles on defense as a senior. He is the brother of 2019 BYU signee Drason Havea.

Also joining BYU in the athlete category is Quinton Rice of Las Vegas, who is rated the No. 20 recruit in the state by 247Sports. A latecomer to the sport, Rice began playing football his junior year in high school and caught 17 passes for 377 yards and five touchdowns. He is also a track athlete who competes in speed events. Rice is the son of former BYU defensive back Rodney Rice, who played for the Cougars from 1986-88.

Set to bolster one of the top offensive lines in college football are three additional big bodies signing along with Temecula’s Elia Migao—Weston Jones of Washington Michigan, Sione Hingano of Chandler, Arizona, and Dylan Rollins of Missoula, Montana.

Rollins, at 6-foot-6, 285-pounds, is the highest rated recruit to come out of the state of Montana in six years. He is a two-time All-State First Team selection and the No. 1 rated recruit in the state.

Hingano is the No. 24-rated recruit in the state of Arizona by 247Sports. He joins Cougars Gunner Romney, Jacob Conover and Cash Peterman as players from Chandler High School.

Weston Jones is the No. 39-rated recruit in the state of Michigan. He played both offensive guard and tackle as well as defensive line. The 6-foot-5, 255-pound lineman also plays basketball.

Jovesa Damuni, another two-way athlete with speed, earned Utah 4A All-State honors as both a wide receiver and defensive back. Rated the No. 29 recruit in the state of Utah by 247Sports, Damuni caught 44 passes for 806 yards and seven touchdowns and had 15 solo tackles and an interception on defense as a senior at Ridgeline High School. He is the first cousin of signee Raider Damuni.

Another in-state product, Kyson Hall, joins the Cougars from Maple Mountain High School in Spanish Fork. The top-rated wide receiver in the state of Utah by 247Sports, Hall caught 35 passes for 566 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior and has sub 4.4 (40) and 10.78 (100) speed. He is a three-year letter winner in football and played varsity basketball and baseball as well. His brother, Jaren, is currently a BYU quarterback. Another brother K.J. and his father Kalin also played football for BYU.

Tight end Bentley Redden comes to BYU from San Clemente, California. The 6-foot-5 tight end is the No. 90-ranked recruit in the country by 247Sports. As a junior he caught eight passes for 96 yards and a touchdown while tallying 36 tackles and six sacks on defense. Due to California pandemic issues, Redden did not have a senior season. He also plays varsity basketball and is the son of former Cougar defense of lineman Matt Redden.

In addition to the December early signing period, BYU will announce the full 2021 recruiting class on Feb. 3 on National Signing Day.