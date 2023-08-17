PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – One of BYU’s top defenders announced he will miss the 2023 season.

Starting safety Micah Harper suffered a season-ending ACL injury during training camp. He announced on Twitter that he will be back strong in 2024, saying, “I walk by faith and not by sight and know that God’s plan and timing is > than mine. To be continued in 2024…”

I walk by faith and not by sight and know that God’s plan and timing is > than mine. To be continued in 2024… #gocougs 🤙🏽



Romans 8:28 pic.twitter.com/UlGRxB1Kc1 — Micah Harper (@micahharper_) August 17, 2023

Harper also missed the entire 2021 season after suffering an ACL injury in spring practice.

BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick acknowledged that the team had suffered one major injury in training camp Tuesday, but would not say who it was. Harper confirmed it was him on Thursday.

Last season, Harper was BYU’s third leading tackler with, 62 total tackles to go along with two forced fumbles and three pass breakups.

Harper, a 5-foot-10, 192-pound safety from Chandler, Arizona, had a breakout 2020 season as a freshman, earning a starting cornerback job.

Harper was expected to team with Malik Moore to form a formidable safety tandem, but now Talan Alfrey is expected to take Harper’s spot.

Other safeties on the roster include Utah State transfer Crew Wakely, return missionary Raider Damuni, Preston Rex, Chika Ebunoha, Petey Tuipulotu, Ty Burke, Tanner Wall and Ethan Slade.