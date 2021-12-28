BYU running back Tyler Allgeier declares for NFL Draft

BYU running back Tyler Allgeier (25) runs during the first half of the Independence Bowl NCAA college football game against UAB in Shreveport, La., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – As expected, BYU record-setting running back Tyler Allgeier announced he will forgo his final year of eligibility and enter the NFL Draft.

Allgeier announced his decision on Twitter Tuesday morning, saying, “I came to BYU in 2018 as a walk-on, ready to challenge the doubters and hungry to prove that I belonged. Four years later, after switching positions and earning my scholarship, I have achieved my football goals at BYU and believe that I am ready for the next challenge. After much thought, consideration and prayer, I will be declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft and pursuing my life-long dream of playing in the NFL.”

Allgeier set a BYU record with 1,606 yards rushing this past season, breaking Luke Staley’s mark, which stood for 20 years. Allgeier also rushed for 23 touchdowns, which led the entire nation.

A converted linebacker, Allgeier rushed for 1,130 yards in 2020 before becoming one of the most productive running backs in BYU history this past season.