BYU rolls to season-opening win over Westminster, 108-59

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The BYU basketball team tied a school record with 18 three-pointers in an easy 108-59 romp over Westminster in both teams’ season openers.

Alex Barcello poured in a career-high 25 points, on 10 of 14 shooting, while Utah Valley transfer Brandon Averette had 15 points in his BYU debut.

“I thought they really shared the ball and tried to pressure in transition the whole night long, which I was really happy about,” said BYU head coach Mark Pope. “I didn’t feel like the ball ever got sticky.”

The Cougars made 18 of 39 three-pointers, and shot 57.7 percent from the field overall.

“We hit the open man,”Barcello said. “We swung the ball, we made the extra pass. This is a very unselfish team. We were just going over the stats. I think we ten guys who hit threes tonight, and that’s a big deal for us.”

Gavin Baxter had 11 points, while Spencer Johnson added 10 points off the bench. In all, 13 Cougars scored in the game.

BYU led by 23 points at the half, 54-31, and outscored the Griffins in the second half, 54-28. The Cougars out-rebounded Westminster, 43-29.

Reme Torbert led the Griffins with 16 points.

The game was played at a basically empty Marriott Center, where only friends and families were allowed the watch the game in person.

“There were a few times I kind of forgot the gym was empty,” Averette said. “I felt the energy on the bench, and throughout our team, we brought our own energy tonight. We’re just going to continue to do that throughout the year.”

7-foot-3 transfer Matt Haarms did not play with an injured ankle. He will be a game-time decision for BYU’s next game Thanksgiving night against New Orleans.