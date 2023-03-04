LAS VEGAS (ABC4 Sports) – The BYU men’s basketball team is trying to make its final WCC Tournament a memorable one.

Rudi Williams led BYU with 23 points, while Spencer Johnson chipped in with 14 points and Jaxson Robinson added 13.

The Cougars will face top-seeded St. Mary’s in the WCC Tournament semifinals Monday night at 7:00 p.m.

BYU shot 52% from the floor, 47% from three, and 21-26 (81%) from the foul line. However the Cougars did commit15 turnovers.

Loyola Marymount led 4-2, but trailed the rest of the game. The Cougars led by as many as 13 points.

Cam Shelton scored 27 points for the Lions, but BYU held everyone else in check with LMU shooting 40% from the floor.

Every one of BYU’s conference wins this season have been by double digits.