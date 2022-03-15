PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The BYU football team released its 2022 schedule, which will be its final year as an independent before moving to the Big 12 Conference in 2023.

The 12-game schedule features a lineup that includes nine teams that qualified for a bowl game last season, including two that appeared in New Year’s Six games, and five programs that finished the year in the final top-25 rankings.

Five Power 5 opponents will play the Cougars in 2022, with BYU facing Big 12 Champion Baylor, top-10 Notre Dame, nationally ranked Arkansas from the SEC, and Pac-12 teams Stanford and Oregon, the Pac-12 North Champions. The Bears finished 2021 ranked No. 5, while the Irish were No. 8 and the Razorbacks and the Ducks achieved final AP rankings of No. 21 and No. 22, respectively.

Utah State of the Mountain West also finished last season in the top 25, earning a No. 24 ranking as the MW Champions. That game was moved from Friday, September 30th to Thursday, September 29th.

The Cougars will also face Boise State and Wyoming of the Mountain West, who both earned bowl invitations. Independent Liberty and East Carolina of the American Athletic Conference also qualified for bowls last season. Overall, BYU’s 11 FBS opponents achieved an 87-55 record last year with the nine bowl-qualifying teams earning at .695 winning percentage.

Television plans and kick times are yet to be determined. Dates are subject to change to accommodate television plans.

2022 BYU Football Schedule

Date Opponent

Sat., Sept. 3 at USF Bulls

Sat., Sept. 10 Baylor Bears

Sat., Sept. 17 at Oregon Ducks

Sat., Sept. 24 Wyoming Cowboys

Thu., Sept. 29 Utah State Aggies

Sat., Oct. 8 vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (in Las Vegas)

Sat., Oct. 15 Arkansas Razorbacks

Sat., Oct. 22 at Liberty Flames

Fri., Oct. 28 East Carolina Pirates

Sat., Nov. 5 at Boise State Broncos

Sat., Nov. 19 Utah Tech Trailblazers

Sat., Nov. 26 at Stanford Cardinal