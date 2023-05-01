PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – One BYU’s top returning wide receivers has entered the transfer portal.

Kody Epps, who had 39 catches for 459 yards and six touchdowns, announced he is entering the transfer portal. Epps has three years of eligibility left.

Epps has reportedly already received offers from Auburn, Colorado, Miami and Ole Miss. He has also received interest from Utah, Alabama, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee and Virginia Tech.

Epps, who is from Los Angeles, played in BYU’s first eight games of the 2022 season before suffering an injury against Liberty and did not play the rest of the year.

Epps was supposed to team with Chase Roberts and Keanu Hill to provide a dangerous, skilled and experienced receiving corps for new transfer quarterback Kedon Slovis.

BYU will undoubtedly scour the transfer portal to find a new receiver.

Epps’ best game came against Arkansas, when he had nine catches for 125 yards and a touchdowns. Epps caught two touchdowns the following week against Notre Dame, when he reached the 100-yard mark for the second straight week.